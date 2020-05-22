8329 Grubb Road #G-102

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking yoga

1 bed 1 bath condo available now. Hardwood floors throughout. Updated open kitchen. Laundry room in the basement. Assigned parking. Pets on case by case basis. Rent includes water, gas and electric. Condo Move In fee of $150.00 required

Located seconds to restaurants, yoga, bus. Convenient to Bethesda, Silver Spring, 495, Metro, D.C.