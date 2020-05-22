8329 Grubb Road #G-102

Amenities
1 bed 1 bath condo available now. Hardwood floors throughout. Updated open kitchen. Laundry room in the basement. Assigned parking. Pets on case by case basis. Rent includes water, gas and electric. Condo Move In fee of $150.00 required
Located seconds to restaurants, yoga, bus. Convenient to Bethesda, Silver Spring, 495, Metro, D.C.