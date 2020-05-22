All apartments in Silver Spring
8329 Grubb Road #G-102
8329 Grubb Road #G-102

8329 Grubb Road · No Longer Available
Location

8329 Grubb Road, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
yoga
1 bed 1 bath condo available now. Hardwood floors throughout. Updated open kitchen. Laundry room in the basement. Assigned parking. Pets on case by case basis. Rent includes water, gas and electric. Condo Move In fee of $150.00 required
1 bed 1 bath condo available now. Hardwood floors throughout. Updated open kitchen. Laundry room in the basement. Assigned parking. Pets on case by case basis. Rent includes water gas and electric.

Located seconds to restaurants, yoga, bus. Convenient to Bethesda, Silver Spring, 495, Metro, D.C.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8329 Grubb Road #G-102 have any available units?
8329 Grubb Road #G-102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 8329 Grubb Road #G-102 have?
Some of 8329 Grubb Road #G-102's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8329 Grubb Road #G-102 currently offering any rent specials?
8329 Grubb Road #G-102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8329 Grubb Road #G-102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8329 Grubb Road #G-102 is pet friendly.
Does 8329 Grubb Road #G-102 offer parking?
Yes, 8329 Grubb Road #G-102 offers parking.
Does 8329 Grubb Road #G-102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8329 Grubb Road #G-102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8329 Grubb Road #G-102 have a pool?
No, 8329 Grubb Road #G-102 does not have a pool.
Does 8329 Grubb Road #G-102 have accessible units?
No, 8329 Grubb Road #G-102 does not have accessible units.
Does 8329 Grubb Road #G-102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8329 Grubb Road #G-102 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8329 Grubb Road #G-102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8329 Grubb Road #G-102 does not have units with air conditioning.

