8318 16th 16th

Amenities
Apartment features:
-The apartment is on the 2nd floor, with hardwood floor and 7 windows. Light-filled and spacious.
It is one of the most popular floor plans in Falkland Chase due to the breakfast nook and kitchen.
-This is a student-friendly, child-friendly, and pet-friendly community with playgrounds, open spaces
and three dog parks.
- Gym and laundry are on site. Tanning during the summer.
- Free parking, low utility rates
Perfect location (92% walk score on Zillow):
- 6-minute walk to the Redline Metro and Silver Spring transit center; easy commute to DC
-10-minute walk to grocery stores (Giant & Wholefoods), CVS, shops, restaurants, activities,
and events in Downtown Silver Spring development
-10-minute walk to Rock Creek Park entrance
-minutes drive to I-495 (Capital Beltway)
Sub-lease terms: begins on December 4th
- Available for **short-term** lease until January 9th
- Or **long-term** sublease (current lease ends in September 2017). If you choose long-term sublease, then the FIRST MONTH RENT FREE