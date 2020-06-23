8318 16th 16th

Amenities

Apartment features:

-The apartment is on the 2nd floor, with hardwood floor and 7 windows. Light-filled and spacious.

It is one of the most popular floor plans in Falkland Chase due to the breakfast nook and kitchen.

-This is a student-friendly, child-friendly, and pet-friendly community with playgrounds, open spaces

and three dog parks.

- Gym and laundry are on site. Tanning during the summer.

- Free parking, low utility rates



Perfect location (92% walk score on Zillow):

- 6-minute walk to the Redline Metro and Silver Spring transit center; easy commute to DC

-10-minute walk to grocery stores (Giant & Wholefoods), CVS, shops, restaurants, activities,

and events in Downtown Silver Spring development

-10-minute walk to Rock Creek Park entrance

-minutes drive to I-495 (Capital Beltway)



Sub-lease terms: begins on December 4th

- Available for **short-term** lease until January 9th

- Or **long-term** sublease (current lease ends in September 2017). If you choose long-term sublease, then the FIRST MONTH RENT FREE