All apartments in Silver Spring
Find more places like 8318 16th 16th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silver Spring, MD
/
8318 16th 16th
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8318 16th 16th

8318 16th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Silver Spring
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8318 16th Street, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
gym
dog park
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apartment features:
-The apartment is on the 2nd floor, with hardwood floor and 7 windows. Light-filled and spacious.
It is one of the most popular floor plans in Falkland Chase due to the breakfast nook and kitchen.
-This is a student-friendly, child-friendly, and pet-friendly community with playgrounds, open spaces
and three dog parks.
- Gym and laundry are on site. Tanning during the summer.
- Free parking, low utility rates

Perfect location (92% walk score on Zillow):
- 6-minute walk to the Redline Metro and Silver Spring transit center; easy commute to DC
-10-minute walk to grocery stores (Giant & Wholefoods), CVS, shops, restaurants, activities,
and events in Downtown Silver Spring development
-10-minute walk to Rock Creek Park entrance
-minutes drive to I-495 (Capital Beltway)

Sub-lease terms: begins on December 4th
- Available for **short-term** lease until January 9th
- Or **long-term** sublease (current lease ends in September 2017). If you choose long-term sublease, then the FIRST MONTH RENT FREE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8318 16th 16th have any available units?
8318 16th 16th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 8318 16th 16th have?
Some of 8318 16th 16th's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8318 16th 16th currently offering any rent specials?
8318 16th 16th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8318 16th 16th pet-friendly?
Yes, 8318 16th 16th is pet friendly.
Does 8318 16th 16th offer parking?
Yes, 8318 16th 16th does offer parking.
Does 8318 16th 16th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8318 16th 16th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8318 16th 16th have a pool?
No, 8318 16th 16th does not have a pool.
Does 8318 16th 16th have accessible units?
No, 8318 16th 16th does not have accessible units.
Does 8318 16th 16th have units with dishwashers?
No, 8318 16th 16th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8318 16th 16th have units with air conditioning?
No, 8318 16th 16th does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Move Cross Country
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr
Silver Spring, MD 20901
Claridge House
2445 Lyttonsville Rd
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Encore at Wheaton Station
10898 Bucknell Dr
Silver Spring, MD 20902
Heritage at Silver Spring
8021 Georgia Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20910
The Point at Hampton Hollow
3408 Hampton Hollow Dr
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Arcadian
13615 Colgate Way
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Georgia West
8708 1st Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Colesville Towers Apartments
8811 Colesville Rd
Silver Spring, MD 20910

Similar Pages

Silver Spring 1 BedroomsSilver Spring 2 Bedrooms
Silver Spring Apartments with ParkingSilver Spring Pet Friendly Places
Silver Spring Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Severn, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University