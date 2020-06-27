All apartments in Silver Spring
Find more places like 8301 Hartford Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silver Spring, MD
/
8301 Hartford Ave
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:50 AM

8301 Hartford Ave

8301 Hartford Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Silver Spring
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8301 Hartford Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Remarkable Silver Spring Rambler - Nestled in a quiet neighborhood close to downtown Silver Spring & local parks, with easy access to Silver Spring & Takoma Metros, local buses, and major commuter routes. This home boasts over 2,800 square feet of living space on two levels with a large screened in front providing the perfect space for relaxing, dining, or entertaining. The floorplan offers terrific flow through the entry foyer, living room, dining room, and renovated kitchen; the living area features two picture windows, pantry, wood-burning fireplace, and built-ins.

Private master bedroom with updated en-suite full bath and two closets, including one walk-in closet. There are two additional nice-sized bedrooms and a second full bath on the main. The lower level offers you a generous sunlit family room with built-ins, corner wood-burning fireplace, and oversized window overlooking the yard; there is also a powder room, laundry room, and spacious bonus room that can be used as you see fit.

The fully landscaped corner lot is an oasis with a private fenced backyard, grilling patio, stacked stone walls, and walking paths among the mature trees and plantings. The home has a long driveway with side loading garage.

Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.

Lease Terms:
12-month minimum lease
Security deposit equals one months rent
No pets
No smoking
Tenant pays all utilities; gas, water, electric, phone, cable & internet.

To Apply:
Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must submit their own application, upload last two paystubs, and pay $50.00 application fee.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4966663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8301 Hartford Ave have any available units?
8301 Hartford Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 8301 Hartford Ave have?
Some of 8301 Hartford Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8301 Hartford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8301 Hartford Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8301 Hartford Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8301 Hartford Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 8301 Hartford Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8301 Hartford Ave offers parking.
Does 8301 Hartford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8301 Hartford Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8301 Hartford Ave have a pool?
No, 8301 Hartford Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8301 Hartford Ave have accessible units?
No, 8301 Hartford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8301 Hartford Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8301 Hartford Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8301 Hartford Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8301 Hartford Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Birches
1512 Heather Hollow Circle #14
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Woodvale Apartments
13831 Castle Blvd
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Solaire 8250
8250 Georgia Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Citron
815 Pershing Dr
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Nob Hill Apartments
9120 Piney Branch Rd
Silver Spring, MD 20903
Georgia West
8708 1st Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Montclair Apartment Homes
3525 Sheffield Manor Ter
Silver Spring, MD 20904

Similar Pages

Silver Spring 1 BedroomsSilver Spring 2 Bedrooms
Silver Spring Apartments with ParkingSilver Spring Pet Friendly Places
Silver Spring Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Severn, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University