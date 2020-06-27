8301 Hartford Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Remarkable Silver Spring Rambler - Nestled in a quiet neighborhood close to downtown Silver Spring & local parks, with easy access to Silver Spring & Takoma Metros, local buses, and major commuter routes. This home boasts over 2,800 square feet of living space on two levels with a large screened in front providing the perfect space for relaxing, dining, or entertaining. The floorplan offers terrific flow through the entry foyer, living room, dining room, and renovated kitchen; the living area features two picture windows, pantry, wood-burning fireplace, and built-ins.



Private master bedroom with updated en-suite full bath and two closets, including one walk-in closet. There are two additional nice-sized bedrooms and a second full bath on the main. The lower level offers you a generous sunlit family room with built-ins, corner wood-burning fireplace, and oversized window overlooking the yard; there is also a powder room, laundry room, and spacious bonus room that can be used as you see fit.



The fully landscaped corner lot is an oasis with a private fenced backyard, grilling patio, stacked stone walls, and walking paths among the mature trees and plantings. The home has a long driveway with side loading garage.



Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.



Lease Terms:

12-month minimum lease

Security deposit equals one months rent

No pets

No smoking

Tenant pays all utilities; gas, water, electric, phone, cable & internet.



To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must submit their own application, upload last two paystubs, and pay $50.00 application fee.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4966663)