Last updated April 23 2020 at 6:09 AM

8109 GARLAND AVENUE

8109 Garland Avenue · (301) 970-2447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8109 Garland Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20912

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
This is a 1 bedroom with den, LUXURY MODEL UNIT WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCE. Full size Washer/Dryer IN UNIT. Freshly painted, kitchen with newer cabinets, counters, and flooring, full-size dishwasher, built in microwave & gas range, fireplace, reserved parking and additional storage. Rental includes gas heat & cooking as well as water. With private assigned parking. Located close to public transportation & shopping. 5 minutes to beltway and 5 minutes to downtown Silver Spring. Small pet for a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8109 GARLAND AVENUE have any available units?
8109 GARLAND AVENUE has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8109 GARLAND AVENUE have?
Some of 8109 GARLAND AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8109 GARLAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
8109 GARLAND AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8109 GARLAND AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8109 GARLAND AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 8109 GARLAND AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 8109 GARLAND AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 8109 GARLAND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8109 GARLAND AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8109 GARLAND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 8109 GARLAND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 8109 GARLAND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 8109 GARLAND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 8109 GARLAND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8109 GARLAND AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8109 GARLAND AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8109 GARLAND AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
