8109 GARLAND AVENUE

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

This is a 1 bedroom with den, LUXURY MODEL UNIT WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCE. Full size Washer/Dryer IN UNIT. Freshly painted, kitchen with newer cabinets, counters, and flooring, full-size dishwasher, built in microwave & gas range, fireplace, reserved parking and additional storage. Rental includes gas heat & cooking as well as water. With private assigned parking. Located close to public transportation & shopping. 5 minutes to beltway and 5 minutes to downtown Silver Spring. Small pet for a fee.