8109 GARLAND AVENUE

Amenities
This is a 1 bedroom with den, LUXURY MODEL UNIT WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCE. Full size Washer/Dryer IN UNIT. Freshly painted, kitchen with newer cabinets, counters, and flooring, full-size dishwasher, built in microwave & gas range, fireplace, reserved parking and additional storage. Rental includes gas heat & cooking as well as water. With private assigned parking. Located close to public transportation & shopping. 5 minutes to beltway and 5 minutes to downtown Silver Spring. Small pet for a fee.