Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

810 Violet Place

810 Violet Place · No Longer Available
Location

810 Violet Place, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Beautiful Bungalow An Easy Walk to Downtown Silver Spring! - Please email Matt Sweeney at Matt@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a time to see this great house!

Located about a 10 minute walk from the Silver Spring Metro what looks like a typical bungalow on the outside quickly becomes a very nice home at a reasonable price. Enter into the main level to your living room with fireplace. Continue on to your oversize dining area and then kitchen where you can fit more than a few cooks. Off the dining/kitchen area, you'll have two nicely sized bedrooms and full bathroom.

The upper level is a large open space perfect for a play area, den, or office. The mostly finished lower level makes for a fine family room, TV room and has a full bathroom and plenty of storage.

What makes this home a true gem is the outdoor space. There is a large deck that is perfect for grilling and enjoying a nice, cold beverage on a hot day. Off the deck is a grassy area for throwing a ball around or having a picnic.

Lease Terms:
*$50 application fee required
*1 months security deposit required
*Minimum 1 year lease
*Dogs considered on a case by case basis (with pet deposit)/ Sorry, no cats
*No smoking inside the property
*Tenant is responsible for water, gas, and electric

To apply please visit our online application at www.streamlinemanagement.com and go to the "For Lease" section, click "View Details" for the listed property, and then click orange "Apply Now" button. Please be sure to fill out all information correctly and provide requested documents. The application fee must be paid in order for the application to be reviewed.

(RLNE4072592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Violet Place have any available units?
810 Violet Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 810 Violet Place have?
Some of 810 Violet Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 Violet Place currently offering any rent specials?
810 Violet Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Violet Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 810 Violet Place is pet friendly.
Does 810 Violet Place offer parking?
No, 810 Violet Place does not offer parking.
Does 810 Violet Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 Violet Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Violet Place have a pool?
No, 810 Violet Place does not have a pool.
Does 810 Violet Place have accessible units?
No, 810 Violet Place does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Violet Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 Violet Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 810 Violet Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 Violet Place does not have units with air conditioning.

