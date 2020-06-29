810 Violet Place

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Beautiful Bungalow An Easy Walk to Downtown Silver Spring! - Please email Matt Sweeney at Matt@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a time to see this great house!



Located about a 10 minute walk from the Silver Spring Metro what looks like a typical bungalow on the outside quickly becomes a very nice home at a reasonable price. Enter into the main level to your living room with fireplace. Continue on to your oversize dining area and then kitchen where you can fit more than a few cooks. Off the dining/kitchen area, you'll have two nicely sized bedrooms and full bathroom.



The upper level is a large open space perfect for a play area, den, or office. The mostly finished lower level makes for a fine family room, TV room and has a full bathroom and plenty of storage.



What makes this home a true gem is the outdoor space. There is a large deck that is perfect for grilling and enjoying a nice, cold beverage on a hot day. Off the deck is a grassy area for throwing a ball around or having a picnic.



Lease Terms:

*$50 application fee required

*1 months security deposit required

*Minimum 1 year lease

*Dogs considered on a case by case basis (with pet deposit)/ Sorry, no cats

*No smoking inside the property

*Tenant is responsible for water, gas, and electric



To apply please visit our online application at www.streamlinemanagement.com and go to the "For Lease" section, click "View Details" for the listed property, and then click orange "Apply Now" button. Please be sure to fill out all information correctly and provide requested documents. The application fee must be paid in order for the application to be reviewed.



(RLNE4072592)