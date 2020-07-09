807 WOODSIDE PARKWAY

Amenities

The three magic words of real estate are location, location, location and this magnificent home has it in spades! Just a short stroll to Metro, Ellsworth Park, Wholefoods, Silver Spring library plus so much more, this home has a fabulous walk-score so you can leave the car at home. Outstanding features include; three finished levels, five bedrooms, 3.5 baths, in-law/au-pair suite, a chef's gourmet kitchen, banquet size dining room with a butlers pantry and a beautiful trim package with three piece crown moldings. Truly an entertainers delight. The owner's retreat is completely divine and a boasts a sitting room, tray ceiling, newly remodeled bathroom, two walk-in closets and lovely leafy views of nature. Daylight finished lower level, deck, patio, fenced rear yard, two care garage, first floor family room, 10ft. ceilings, gleaming hardwoods...... the list is endless! Do not miss this beautifully appointed home in turn-key mint condition!