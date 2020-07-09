All apartments in Silver Spring
Find more places like 807 WOODSIDE PARKWAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silver Spring, MD
/
807 WOODSIDE PARKWAY
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:18 AM

807 WOODSIDE PARKWAY

807 Woodside Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Silver Spring
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

807 Woodside Parkway, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The three magic words of real estate are location, location, location and this magnificent home has it in spades! Just a short stroll to Metro, Ellsworth Park, Wholefoods, Silver Spring library plus so much more, this home has a fabulous walk-score so you can leave the car at home. Outstanding features include; three finished levels, five bedrooms, 3.5 baths, in-law/au-pair suite, a chef's gourmet kitchen, banquet size dining room with a butlers pantry and a beautiful trim package with three piece crown moldings. Truly an entertainers delight. The owner's retreat is completely divine and a boasts a sitting room, tray ceiling, newly remodeled bathroom, two walk-in closets and lovely leafy views of nature. Daylight finished lower level, deck, patio, fenced rear yard, two care garage, first floor family room, 10ft. ceilings, gleaming hardwoods...... the list is endless! Do not miss this beautifully appointed home in turn-key mint condition!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 WOODSIDE PARKWAY have any available units?
807 WOODSIDE PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 807 WOODSIDE PARKWAY have?
Some of 807 WOODSIDE PARKWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 WOODSIDE PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
807 WOODSIDE PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 WOODSIDE PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 807 WOODSIDE PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 807 WOODSIDE PARKWAY offer parking?
Yes, 807 WOODSIDE PARKWAY offers parking.
Does 807 WOODSIDE PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 807 WOODSIDE PARKWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 WOODSIDE PARKWAY have a pool?
No, 807 WOODSIDE PARKWAY does not have a pool.
Does 807 WOODSIDE PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 807 WOODSIDE PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 807 WOODSIDE PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 WOODSIDE PARKWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 807 WOODSIDE PARKWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 WOODSIDE PARKWAY does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Core
8621 Georgia Avenue
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Rock Creek Springs
8000 Eastern Dr
Silver Spring, MD 20910
The Chateau Apartments
9727 Mount Pisgah Rd
Silver Spring, MD 20903
Rollingwood Apartments
2535 Ross Rd
Silver Spring, MD 20910
The Veridian
1133 East-West Hwy
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Courts of Madison
700 Sligo Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Portico at Silver Spring Metro
1203 Fidler Ln
Silver Spring, MD 20910
The Point at Hampton Hollow
3408 Hampton Hollow Dr
Silver Spring, MD 20904

Similar Pages

Silver Spring 1 BedroomsSilver Spring 2 Bedrooms
Silver Spring Apartments with ParkingSilver Spring Pet Friendly Places
Silver Spring Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Severn, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University