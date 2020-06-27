605 LOWANDER LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Fantastic 4 bed, 3 full bath split level w/ recent renovations. Main level has an updated tablespace kitchen with stainless steel appliances, cherry wood cabinets & granite counters and a spacious living-dining room combination with hardwood floors and fireplace. Upper level features the master bedroom with ample closet space and attached full bath. The home's lower levels contain a large family room, bedroom, full bath, recreation space, & spacious utility room with workshop. The rear deck and enormous backyard are perfect spaces for entertaining! This home is in an ideal location with easy access to major commuter routes and is steps away from multiple parks and shopping centers. Certified Lead-Free! Good credit required.