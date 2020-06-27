All apartments in Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD
605 LOWANDER LANE
Last updated July 30 2019 at 3:18 AM

605 LOWANDER LANE

605 Lowander Lane · No Longer Available
Location

605 Lowander Lane, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic 4 bed, 3 full bath split level w/ recent renovations. Main level has an updated tablespace kitchen with stainless steel appliances, cherry wood cabinets & granite counters and a spacious living-dining room combination with hardwood floors and fireplace. Upper level features the master bedroom with ample closet space and attached full bath. The home's lower levels contain a large family room, bedroom, full bath, recreation space, & spacious utility room with workshop. The rear deck and enormous backyard are perfect spaces for entertaining! This home is in an ideal location with easy access to major commuter routes and is steps away from multiple parks and shopping centers. Certified Lead-Free! Good credit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 LOWANDER LANE have any available units?
605 LOWANDER LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 605 LOWANDER LANE have?
Some of 605 LOWANDER LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 LOWANDER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
605 LOWANDER LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 LOWANDER LANE pet-friendly?
No, 605 LOWANDER LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 605 LOWANDER LANE offer parking?
Yes, 605 LOWANDER LANE offers parking.
Does 605 LOWANDER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 605 LOWANDER LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 LOWANDER LANE have a pool?
No, 605 LOWANDER LANE does not have a pool.
Does 605 LOWANDER LANE have accessible units?
No, 605 LOWANDER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 605 LOWANDER LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 LOWANDER LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 605 LOWANDER LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 LOWANDER LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
