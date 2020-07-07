416 E Indian Spring Dr

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 416 E Indian Spring Ave - Property Id: 315523



$2,000.00 /3 br + office / 2.0 ba / Main floor apartment

Nice apartment located on Quiet Street, Small Building (only two units), apartment located on the main floor of the building!

The apartment is located at 416 E Indian Spring Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20901. It's a small, garden style brick building on a very quiet street.



The apartment has private entrance.



The apartment is very clean and well maintained.



The apartment has decent kitchen cabinets.



There are two full size bathrooms.



The apartment has a large living room, dining room and kitchen, all connected.



The bathrooms are roomy.



Central Air Conditioner and Heating provided free of charge during the year.



The apartment is very bright and is flooded with sunlight in the afternoon.

Apartment has nice back porch as well as shared good size backyard.

There are two schools within walking distance.

Public transportation few minutes to walk.

Very close to 495-Beltway.

Amenities: Small Building, Near Transportation.

