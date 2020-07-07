All apartments in Silver Spring
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:10 PM

416 E Indian Spring Dr

416 East Indian Spring Drive · (240) 472-8669
Location

416 East Indian Spring Drive, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2000 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 416 E Indian Spring Ave - Property Id: 315523

$2,000.00 /3 br + office / 2.0 ba / Main floor apartment
Nice apartment located on Quiet Street, Small Building (only two units), apartment located on the main floor of the building!
The apartment is located at 416 E Indian Spring Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20901. It's a small, garden style brick building on a very quiet street.

The apartment has private entrance.

The apartment is very clean and well maintained.

The apartment has decent kitchen cabinets.

There are two full size bathrooms.

The apartment has a large living room, dining room and kitchen, all connected.

The bathrooms are roomy.

Central Air Conditioner and Heating provided free of charge during the year.

The apartment is very bright and is flooded with sunlight in the afternoon.
Apartment has nice back porch as well as shared good size backyard.
There are two schools within walking distance.
Public transportation few minutes to walk.
Very close to 495-Beltway.
Amenities: Small Building, Near Transportation.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/315523
Property Id 315523

(RLNE5915586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 E Indian Spring Dr have any available units?
416 E Indian Spring Dr has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 416 E Indian Spring Dr have?
Some of 416 E Indian Spring Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 E Indian Spring Dr currently offering any rent specials?
416 E Indian Spring Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 E Indian Spring Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 416 E Indian Spring Dr is pet friendly.
Does 416 E Indian Spring Dr offer parking?
No, 416 E Indian Spring Dr does not offer parking.
Does 416 E Indian Spring Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 E Indian Spring Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 E Indian Spring Dr have a pool?
No, 416 E Indian Spring Dr does not have a pool.
Does 416 E Indian Spring Dr have accessible units?
No, 416 E Indian Spring Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 416 E Indian Spring Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 E Indian Spring Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 416 E Indian Spring Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 416 E Indian Spring Dr has units with air conditioning.
