Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

2115 Seminary Road

2115 Seminary Road
Location

2115 Seminary Road, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Single Family Home near Forest Glen Metro - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, single family home in the sought after neighborhood of Silver Spring only minutes to Downtown Silver Spring Metro Train Station, Forest Glen Metro Train Station, Forest Glen Annex, Holy Cross Hospital, I495 and Washington DC. Recently painted throughout! Hardwood floors on main level! Family room has a wood burning fireplace! Fenced backyard! Available now! $40 application fee due per adult over 18 yrs old. Please include copies of drivers licenses and 1 Month Pay Stubs when submitting rental application. Security Deposit & 1st month's rent must be certified funds.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5061229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2115 Seminary Road have any available units?
2115 Seminary Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
Is 2115 Seminary Road currently offering any rent specials?
2115 Seminary Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2115 Seminary Road pet-friendly?
No, 2115 Seminary Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 2115 Seminary Road offer parking?
No, 2115 Seminary Road does not offer parking.
Does 2115 Seminary Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2115 Seminary Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2115 Seminary Road have a pool?
No, 2115 Seminary Road does not have a pool.
Does 2115 Seminary Road have accessible units?
No, 2115 Seminary Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2115 Seminary Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2115 Seminary Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2115 Seminary Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2115 Seminary Road does not have units with air conditioning.
