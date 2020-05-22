2115 Seminary Road

Amenities

hardwood floors fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities

Single Family Home near Forest Glen Metro - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, single family home in the sought after neighborhood of Silver Spring only minutes to Downtown Silver Spring Metro Train Station, Forest Glen Metro Train Station, Forest Glen Annex, Holy Cross Hospital, I495 and Washington DC. Recently painted throughout! Hardwood floors on main level! Family room has a wood burning fireplace! Fenced backyard! Available now! $40 application fee due per adult over 18 yrs old. Please include copies of drivers licenses and 1 Month Pay Stubs when submitting rental application. Security Deposit & 1st month's rent must be certified funds.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5061229)