2 BURKET COURT

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground

Great fresh paint and updated Forest Glen Colonial. Two Full Baths Renovated, updated kitchen with Silestone counters, new Fridge, and dish washer. Beautiful gas fire place and solid hardwood floors. French Doors to deck off of dining rm. Convenient to Forest Glen Metro, Kensington, Chevy chase, downtown Silver Spring shops restaurants, movies,park, play ground. vacant and Available anytime to move in. Please include copies of drivers licenses and 1 Month Pay Stubs when submitting rental application. Security Deposit & 1st month's rent must be certified funds.