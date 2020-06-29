Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym bike storage

1320 Fenwick Lane #611 Available 05/09/20 Stunning 1BD/1BA in The Octave in Downtown Silver Spring! - CLOSE TO METRO - Gorgeous building in the heart of downtown Silver Spring! Beautiful open floor plan, high-end finishes, stainless steel appliances & hardwood throughout! Front loading w/d in unit, nice closets plus additional storage space & private balcony.



Building features communal indoor bike storage, rooftop lounge and sundeck. Stunning views of Downtown Silver Spring! This luxury building is super modern and one of a kind!



Seconds to Bus, Metro, Shopping, Restaurants, Starbucks, 7-eleven, The Fillmore, Downtown Silver Spring and SO MUCH MORE!



(RLNE2465473)