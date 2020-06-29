All apartments in Silver Spring
Find more places like 1320 Fenwick Lane #611.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silver Spring, MD
/
1320 Fenwick Lane #611
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

1320 Fenwick Lane #611

1320 Fenwick Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Silver Spring
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1320 Fenwick Lane, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
clubhouse
bike storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
bike storage
1320 Fenwick Lane #611 Available 05/09/20 Stunning 1BD/1BA in The Octave in Downtown Silver Spring! - CLOSE TO METRO - Gorgeous building in the heart of downtown Silver Spring! Beautiful open floor plan, high-end finishes, stainless steel appliances & hardwood throughout! Front loading w/d in unit, nice closets plus additional storage space & private balcony.

Building features communal indoor bike storage, rooftop lounge and sundeck. Stunning views of Downtown Silver Spring! This luxury building is super modern and one of a kind!

Seconds to Bus, Metro, Shopping, Restaurants, Starbucks, 7-eleven, The Fillmore, Downtown Silver Spring and SO MUCH MORE!

(RLNE2465473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 Fenwick Lane #611 have any available units?
1320 Fenwick Lane #611 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 1320 Fenwick Lane #611 have?
Some of 1320 Fenwick Lane #611's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 Fenwick Lane #611 currently offering any rent specials?
1320 Fenwick Lane #611 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 Fenwick Lane #611 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1320 Fenwick Lane #611 is pet friendly.
Does 1320 Fenwick Lane #611 offer parking?
No, 1320 Fenwick Lane #611 does not offer parking.
Does 1320 Fenwick Lane #611 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 Fenwick Lane #611 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 Fenwick Lane #611 have a pool?
No, 1320 Fenwick Lane #611 does not have a pool.
Does 1320 Fenwick Lane #611 have accessible units?
No, 1320 Fenwick Lane #611 does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 Fenwick Lane #611 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 Fenwick Lane #611 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1320 Fenwick Lane #611 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1320 Fenwick Lane #611 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cole Spring Plaza Apartments
1001 Spring St
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Rock Creek Springs
8000 Eastern Dr
Silver Spring, MD 20910
The Cameron
8710 Cameron St
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Twin Towers Apartments
1110 Fidler Ln
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Encore at Wheaton Station
10898 Bucknell Dr
Silver Spring, MD 20902
Fairland Crossing Apartments
14175 Castle Blvd
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr
Silver Spring, MD 20904
The Point at Silver Spring
8750 Georgia Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20910

Similar Pages

Silver Spring 1 BedroomsSilver Spring 2 Bedrooms
Silver Spring Apartments with ParkingSilver Spring Pet Friendly Places
Silver Spring Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Severn, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University