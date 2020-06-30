Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge elevator gym green community parking pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving accessible 24hr maintenance car charging cc payments coffee bar courtyard e-payments game room key fob access lobby media room online portal shuffle board smoke-free community

Steps from the Twinbrook Metro stop, The Alaire features upscale apartments in Rockville, MD. These luxury Twinbrook apartments offer spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans with dens plus distinctive two-story lofts with individual entrances. Energized amenities, including a K!CK fitness center, a resident lounge with a billiards table and an outdoor grill area with an eco-friendly swimming pool, support a thriving and inspired lifestyle. Discover a leafy, boutique streetscape with restaurants, salons and fitness studios right downstairs — with picturesque cafe seating dotting an idyllic sidewalk scene. Ideally situated at the Twinbrook Metro, The Alaire is perfectly centered as a flourishing hub. With easy access to Bethesda, Rockville, Silver Spring and all of D.C., there’s something for everyone in this invigorated, pet-friendly community.