Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

The Alaire

1101 Higgins Pl · (833) 916-1476
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1101 Higgins Pl, Rockville, MD 20852

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 101326 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Unit 101332 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,805

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Unit 100332 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,805

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 100104 · Avail. Jul 18

$2,005

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Unit 100529 · Avail. now

$2,065

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1122 sqft

Unit 100527 · Avail. now

$2,065

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1122 sqft

See 13+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Alaire.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
green community
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
package receiving
accessible
24hr maintenance
car charging
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
game room
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
shuffle board
smoke-free community
Steps from the Twinbrook Metro stop, The Alaire features upscale apartments in Rockville, MD. These luxury Twinbrook apartments offer spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans with dens plus distinctive two-story lofts with individual entrances. Energized amenities, including a K!CK fitness center, a resident lounge with a billiards table and an outdoor grill area with an eco-friendly swimming pool, support a thriving and inspired lifestyle. Discover a leafy, boutique streetscape with restaurants, salons and fitness studios right downstairs — with picturesque cafe seating dotting an idyllic sidewalk scene. Ideally situated at the Twinbrook Metro, The Alaire is perfectly centered as a flourishing hub. With easy access to Bethesda, Rockville, Silver Spring and all of D.C., there’s something for everyone in this invigorated, pet-friendly community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: no weight limit (woof!), restricted breeds (please see Leasing Consultant)
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Alaire have any available units?
The Alaire has 22 units available starting at $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Alaire have?
Some of The Alaire's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Alaire currently offering any rent specials?
The Alaire is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Alaire pet-friendly?
Yes, The Alaire is pet friendly.
Does The Alaire offer parking?
Yes, The Alaire offers parking.
Does The Alaire have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Alaire offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Alaire have a pool?
Yes, The Alaire has a pool.
Does The Alaire have accessible units?
Yes, The Alaire has accessible units.
Does The Alaire have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Alaire has units with dishwashers.
Does The Alaire have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Alaire has units with air conditioning.

