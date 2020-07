Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access trash valet valet service basketball court bbq/grill bike storage business center car wash area coffee bar conference room dog park game room guest suite hot tub internet cafe lobby media room nest technology playground pool table tennis court volleyball court yoga

Mallory Square provide you everything you want within easy reach in Rockville, MD. Located just minutes from the Shady Grove Metro, the ICC, and I-270 – you’re minutes from work, moments from the best shopping and dining in both the RIO Washingtonian Center and Downtown Crown, and have all the amenities you need for play right outside your door. Enjoy weekly fitness classes in our state-of-the-art facility, resort-style living on our pool deck or ultimate pet pampering in our dedicated pet spa. Make life even easier with custom closets, Nest Thermostats, and more. At Mallory Square, life is squared away with our fresh, premier apartment homes now available.