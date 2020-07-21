902 Maple Avenue

Amenities

Immaculate colonial located in the heart of Rockville with welcoming porch. This gorgeous home features open gourmet kitchens with gas cooking, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and custom cabinetry. Three bedrooms are located on the upper level and will have brand new carpeting very soon! The Master Suite features a walk in closet and luxury bathroom with Jacuzzi tub, and separate shower. Enjoy entertaining in the lower level Lounge with full wet bar with granite counter top, recessed lighting and mirrored walls. Finished basement with additional large bedroom and access to yard. Gleaming hardwood floors on main level-with traditional floor plan. Family room located off of the kitchen with additional formal dining area and access to grand deck. HUGE detached garage and storage that can easily please any car enthusiast. Holds up to 6 cars easily. Within minutes to Rt 355. Great location to Washington DC, Northern VA, I-270 and I-495 Corridor