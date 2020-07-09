Amenities

902 Edmonston St Available 07/01/20 Charming Rockville 4BR/3BA Split Level - Amazing Location - CHARMING AND BEAUTIFUL home. Great location minutes from Metro and major commuter routes, shopping and entertainment centers, Rockville Town Square, cinema, coffee shops and more.. Just across the street from the beautiful Dogwood park! Enjoy the great features of this home.. Screened porch right of the kitchen, Private, rear fenced backyard with flagstone patio. Finished walk-out basement with a charming family room with its wood burning fireplace, fourth bedroom or den, laundry and utility room and a half bah. Hardwood floor on the main and upper level, country eat-in kitchen, light filled living room with large bay window. Welcome Home. CHECK THE 4K VIDEO TOUR ON THIS LISTING OR ONLINE.



(RLNE5768120)