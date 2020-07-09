All apartments in Rockville
902 Edmonston St

902 W Edmonston Dr · No Longer Available
Location

902 W Edmonston Dr, Rockville, MD 20852
Central Rockville

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
902 Edmonston St Available 07/01/20 Charming Rockville 4BR/3BA Split Level - Amazing Location - CHARMING AND BEAUTIFUL home. Great location minutes from Metro and major commuter routes, shopping and entertainment centers, Rockville Town Square, cinema, coffee shops and more.. Just across the street from the beautiful Dogwood park! Enjoy the great features of this home.. Screened porch right of the kitchen, Private, rear fenced backyard with flagstone patio. Finished walk-out basement with a charming family room with its wood burning fireplace, fourth bedroom or den, laundry and utility room and a half bah. Hardwood floor on the main and upper level, country eat-in kitchen, light filled living room with large bay window. Welcome Home. CHECK THE 4K VIDEO TOUR ON THIS LISTING OR ONLINE.

(RLNE5768120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 Edmonston St have any available units?
902 Edmonston St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 902 Edmonston St have?
Some of 902 Edmonston St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 Edmonston St currently offering any rent specials?
902 Edmonston St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Edmonston St pet-friendly?
No, 902 Edmonston St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 902 Edmonston St offer parking?
No, 902 Edmonston St does not offer parking.
Does 902 Edmonston St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 Edmonston St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Edmonston St have a pool?
No, 902 Edmonston St does not have a pool.
Does 902 Edmonston St have accessible units?
No, 902 Edmonston St does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Edmonston St have units with dishwashers?
No, 902 Edmonston St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 902 Edmonston St have units with air conditioning?
No, 902 Edmonston St does not have units with air conditioning.

