880 COLLEGE PKWY #302

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool internet access tennis court volleyball court

APPLICANT HAS BEEN ACCEPTED. LEASE SIGNING IS PENDING. Sparkling clean! MOST UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT! Lovely and quiet, pretty penthouse (no neighbors over your head!) Fall in love with this reno'd 1 bedroom /1 Bath top-floor unit. Tastefully designed & 1st time rented. Gorgeous kitchen with gas stove, stainless steel appliances, and granite counters for the cook! Relax at a kitchen table in the eat-in area, or dine more formally in the dining room. Breathe in the fresh air from your covered balcony and watch the sun rise from this east-facing unit. Two closets in the bedroom, including a nice walk-in closet. Bathroom has been updated, with newer vanity, flooring, toilet, light. Plenty of storage: ample closets in the unit, as well as a lower level storage cage for tenant's use. MOST UTILS INCLUDED: pool, GAS, heat, water, sewer, trash, storage cage, free laundry room on the lower level. Tenant pays for electric, WIFI/cable. Neighborhood boasts several primo parks, including an indoor swimming pool, skate park, ball fields, tennis & volleyball courts. Commuter dream: Close to 270, 355, 495, while still nestled in a quiet community. Assigned elementary school boasts language immersion program. NO SMOKING in or near unit (including balcony). Pet-friendly, on case-by-case basis with add'l pet rent of $50/mo and add'l pet security fee.