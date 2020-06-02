All apartments in Rockville
Home
/
Rockville, MD
/
880 COLLEGE PKWY #302
Last updated April 30 2020 at 8:45 AM

880 COLLEGE PKWY #302

880 College Parkway · No Longer Available
Rockville
West Rockville
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

880 College Parkway, Rockville, MD 20850
West Rockville

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
APPLICANT HAS BEEN ACCEPTED. LEASE SIGNING IS PENDING. Sparkling clean! MOST UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT! Lovely and quiet, pretty penthouse (no neighbors over your head!) Fall in love with this reno'd 1 bedroom /1 Bath top-floor unit. Tastefully designed & 1st time rented. Gorgeous kitchen with gas stove, stainless steel appliances, and granite counters for the cook! Relax at a kitchen table in the eat-in area, or dine more formally in the dining room. Breathe in the fresh air from your covered balcony and watch the sun rise from this east-facing unit. Two closets in the bedroom, including a nice walk-in closet. Bathroom has been updated, with newer vanity, flooring, toilet, light. Plenty of storage: ample closets in the unit, as well as a lower level storage cage for tenant's use. MOST UTILS INCLUDED: pool, GAS, heat, water, sewer, trash, storage cage, free laundry room on the lower level. Tenant pays for electric, WIFI/cable. Neighborhood boasts several primo parks, including an indoor swimming pool, skate park, ball fields, tennis & volleyball courts. Commuter dream: Close to 270, 355, 495, while still nestled in a quiet community. Assigned elementary school boasts language immersion program. NO SMOKING in or near unit (including balcony). Pet-friendly, on case-by-case basis with add'l pet rent of $50/mo and add'l pet security fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 50
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 880 COLLEGE PKWY #302 have any available units?
880 COLLEGE PKWY #302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 880 COLLEGE PKWY #302 have?
Some of 880 COLLEGE PKWY #302's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 880 COLLEGE PKWY #302 currently offering any rent specials?
880 COLLEGE PKWY #302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 880 COLLEGE PKWY #302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 880 COLLEGE PKWY #302 is pet friendly.
Does 880 COLLEGE PKWY #302 offer parking?
Yes, 880 COLLEGE PKWY #302 offers parking.
Does 880 COLLEGE PKWY #302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 880 COLLEGE PKWY #302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 880 COLLEGE PKWY #302 have a pool?
Yes, 880 COLLEGE PKWY #302 has a pool.
Does 880 COLLEGE PKWY #302 have accessible units?
No, 880 COLLEGE PKWY #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 880 COLLEGE PKWY #302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 880 COLLEGE PKWY #302 has units with dishwashers.
Does 880 COLLEGE PKWY #302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 880 COLLEGE PKWY #302 does not have units with air conditioning.

