Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities carport parking

JUST REDUCED!!!Freshly painted split level adjacent to Rockville Civic Center. Main floor with new flooring has living room, dining area, kitchen with new granite countertops, 1/2 bath, washer & dryer and exit to the backyard. Upper level with wood floors has 3 bedrooms with ceiling fans, and 1 full bath with new vanity. Driveway for 2 cars and carport. Storage room off of carport. NO PETS AND NO SMOKERS. Available November 10th.