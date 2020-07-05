All apartments in Rockville
733 Fallsgrove Drive 9131
Last updated November 3 2019 at 11:48 AM

733 Fallsgrove Drive 9131

733 Fallsgrove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

733 Fallsgrove Drive, Rockville, MD 20850
West Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Camden Fallsgrove - Property Id: 153708

Refined luxury, personalized service and our ideal Rockville location across the street from Thomas Farm Community Center, walking and jogging trails are just a few of the many reasons why you'll be excited to call Camden Fallsgrove home.

Residents receive a technology package included with a savings of up to 48% off retail. This money-saving package includes high-speed internet up to 100 Mbps and over 140 digital video channels through Xfinity. Use the Xfinity Go app on your smartphone or tablet to access your digital video anywhere!

Be sure to take advantage of the array of community amenities including an expansive fitness studio, resident lounge with billiards, executive business center, lighted tennis courts and spectacular resort-style pool. Premium amenities such as extra storage, attached and detached garages, bike lockers and rentable club rooms are also available to residents of Camden Fallsgrove.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/153708p
Property Id 153708

(RLNE5133202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 733 Fallsgrove Drive 9131 have any available units?
733 Fallsgrove Drive 9131 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 733 Fallsgrove Drive 9131 have?
Some of 733 Fallsgrove Drive 9131's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 733 Fallsgrove Drive 9131 currently offering any rent specials?
733 Fallsgrove Drive 9131 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 Fallsgrove Drive 9131 pet-friendly?
Yes, 733 Fallsgrove Drive 9131 is pet friendly.
Does 733 Fallsgrove Drive 9131 offer parking?
Yes, 733 Fallsgrove Drive 9131 offers parking.
Does 733 Fallsgrove Drive 9131 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 733 Fallsgrove Drive 9131 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 Fallsgrove Drive 9131 have a pool?
Yes, 733 Fallsgrove Drive 9131 has a pool.
Does 733 Fallsgrove Drive 9131 have accessible units?
No, 733 Fallsgrove Drive 9131 does not have accessible units.
Does 733 Fallsgrove Drive 9131 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 733 Fallsgrove Drive 9131 has units with dishwashers.
Does 733 Fallsgrove Drive 9131 have units with air conditioning?
No, 733 Fallsgrove Drive 9131 does not have units with air conditioning.

