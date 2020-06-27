721 CRABB AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

MUST SEE! 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATHS SINGLE FAMILY HOME THAT SITS ON A .14 ACRE LOT WITH FENCED IN YARD. HUGE KITCHEN WITH TABLE SPACE AND WALKS OUT TO THE BACK. LOWER LEVEL HAS BUILT IN SHELVES FOR TV AND BOOKS. SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH FRONT LOADER WASHER AND DRYER AND STORAGE. LARGE SHED YOU CAN STORE EQUIPMENT IN.