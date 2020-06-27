721 Crabb Avenue, Rockville, MD 20850 East Rockville
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
MUST SEE! 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATHS SINGLE FAMILY HOME THAT SITS ON A .14 ACRE LOT WITH FENCED IN YARD. HUGE KITCHEN WITH TABLE SPACE AND WALKS OUT TO THE BACK. LOWER LEVEL HAS BUILT IN SHELVES FOR TV AND BOOKS. SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH FRONT LOADER WASHER AND DRYER AND STORAGE. LARGE SHED YOU CAN STORE EQUIPMENT IN.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
