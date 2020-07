7 MARTINS SQUARE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

RIGHT IN ROCKVILLE TOWN CENTER & WALK TO METRO STATION! GREAT 3BR 2.5 BA GARAGE TOWNHOUSE, 3 LEVEL LAMINATE FLOORS, BIG KITCHEN W BREAKFAST SPACE, MASTER SUITE W WALK-IN CLOSET, SEPARATE BATH/SHOWER; WALKOUT BASEMENT W REC ROOM & FIREPLACE, WALLS OF BUILT-IN BOOKSHELF IN LIVING ROOM AND KITCHEN, PRIVATE BACK YARD. NEAR ROCKVILLE COMM POOL, I-270, BUS, TOWN CENTER SHOPS, COLLEGE - GREAT LOCATION! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELLY. GREAT CONDITION! One cat OK with pets deposit. No dogs. Vacant! NO furniture NOR any personal items inside. Feel free to show.