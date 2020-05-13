All apartments in Rockville
607 CROOKED CREEK DRIVE

607 Crooked Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

607 Crooked Creek Drive, Rockville, MD 20850
King Farm

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Stanley Martin 4 bed 3.5 bath Colonial with over 3,700 feet of finished living space. The house faces open green area and very quiet. Two-minute walk to the Village Center, outdoor pools, Gym, and City Park; Walking distance to Shady Grove Metro with option of Free shuttle. Neutral and freshly painted throughout the house. Mail level formal living, dinning and family room, hardwood floors, large eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops , center island and stainless steel appliances, family room with fireplace and accesses to the rear large deck. Four large bedrooms upstairs, master suite with sitting room and walk-in closet. Finished lower level with recreational room, full bath, possible 5th bedroom and storage room. Two car attached garage with plenty of rear parking. Beautifully landscaped backyard with fence. Richmond school cluster! Available now. No pets, min lease 18 month. Open Sun 11/10 1-4pm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 CROOKED CREEK DRIVE have any available units?
607 CROOKED CREEK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 607 CROOKED CREEK DRIVE have?
Some of 607 CROOKED CREEK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 CROOKED CREEK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
607 CROOKED CREEK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 CROOKED CREEK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 607 CROOKED CREEK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 607 CROOKED CREEK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 607 CROOKED CREEK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 607 CROOKED CREEK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 607 CROOKED CREEK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 CROOKED CREEK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 607 CROOKED CREEK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 607 CROOKED CREEK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 607 CROOKED CREEK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 607 CROOKED CREEK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 607 CROOKED CREEK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 607 CROOKED CREEK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 607 CROOKED CREEK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
