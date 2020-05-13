607 CROOKED CREEK DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Beautiful Stanley Martin 4 bed 3.5 bath Colonial with over 3,700 feet of finished living space. The house faces open green area and very quiet. Two-minute walk to the Village Center, outdoor pools, Gym, and City Park; Walking distance to Shady Grove Metro with option of Free shuttle. Neutral and freshly painted throughout the house. Mail level formal living, dinning and family room, hardwood floors, large eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops , center island and stainless steel appliances, family room with fireplace and accesses to the rear large deck. Four large bedrooms upstairs, master suite with sitting room and walk-in closet. Finished lower level with recreational room, full bath, possible 5th bedroom and storage room. Two car attached garage with plenty of rear parking. Beautifully landscaped backyard with fence. Richmond school cluster! Available now. No pets, min lease 18 month. Open Sun 11/10 1-4pm