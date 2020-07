Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Clean, FRESHLY PAINTED, Move in condition 4 bedroom & Den/2 Bath single family home completely renovated recently, shed & good storage. Large Master BR and BA. Hardwood floors in bright house with large windows overlooking landscape fenced backyard. Backs to park, with quick walk to CVS, shopping center, Metro. Please Good credit score no exceptions, non-smokers a must and at least 24 months rental. Ask about our Military discount for the first year.