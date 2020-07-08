528 REDLAND BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking playground pool tennis court

King Farm!!!! Stunning 4 level townhome with an abundance of natural light. 3 bedrooms each with its own private bath. Beautiful kitchen with fireplace off of the kitchen. Create a cozy seating area to relax and enjoy the dining experience. Convenience galore with free transportation exclusive to King Farm residents direct to metro. Half a block to shopping, dining and grocery store. King Farm amenities: Exercise room, pool, playground, tennis courts and walking trails.Showings will be scheduled to conform with CDC guidelines. All in person showings must wear face masks.