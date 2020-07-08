All apartments in Rockville
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:19 AM

528 REDLAND BOULEVARD

528 Redland Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

528 Redland Boulevard, Rockville, MD 20850
King Farm

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
King Farm!!!! Stunning 4 level townhome with an abundance of natural light. 3 bedrooms each with its own private bath. Beautiful kitchen with fireplace off of the kitchen. Create a cozy seating area to relax and enjoy the dining experience. Convenience galore with free transportation exclusive to King Farm residents direct to metro. Half a block to shopping, dining and grocery store. King Farm amenities: Exercise room, pool, playground, tennis courts and walking trails.Showings will be scheduled to conform with CDC guidelines. All in person showings must wear face masks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 REDLAND BOULEVARD have any available units?
528 REDLAND BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 528 REDLAND BOULEVARD have?
Some of 528 REDLAND BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 REDLAND BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
528 REDLAND BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 REDLAND BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 528 REDLAND BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 528 REDLAND BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 528 REDLAND BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 528 REDLAND BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 528 REDLAND BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 REDLAND BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 528 REDLAND BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 528 REDLAND BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 528 REDLAND BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 528 REDLAND BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 528 REDLAND BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 528 REDLAND BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 528 REDLAND BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

