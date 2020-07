Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Absolutely gorgeous end unit townhome tucked away in a quaint, little community adjacent to Rock Creek Park. Access to bike trails and walking paths for serene nature and foliage. Minutes away from Twinbrook and Grosvenor-Stathmore Metro Stations, makes this unit a commuter's dream. Newer stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer and upgrades throughout. With so much to offer, this gem is sure to please.