504 Monet Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

Very spacious, multi-level 3 bedroom townhouse. - Very spacious, multi-level 3 bedroom townhouse. This home has a great step down living room with large windows and nice views.

The home has a full basement with a separate laundry room and walk out patio which is fenced in. Large windows through out the home and a large master suite.

With 2.5 bathrooms, fully loaded kitchen and a beautiful backyard scenery, this home is available for an immediate move in!

Just minutes from 495 and restaurants and other amenities. This home feeds to Wootton HS.



