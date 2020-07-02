All apartments in Rockville
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

504 Monet Drive

Location

504 Monet Drive, Rockville, MD 20850
West Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
Very spacious, multi-level 3 bedroom townhouse. - Very spacious, multi-level 3 bedroom townhouse. This home has a great step down living room with large windows and nice views.
The home has a full basement with a separate laundry room and walk out patio which is fenced in. Large windows through out the home and a large master suite.
With 2.5 bathrooms, fully loaded kitchen and a beautiful backyard scenery, this home is available for an immediate move in!
Just minutes from 495 and restaurants and other amenities. This home feeds to Wootton HS.

(RLNE5086099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 504 Monet Drive have any available units?
504 Monet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 504 Monet Drive have?
Some of 504 Monet Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Monet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
504 Monet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Monet Drive pet-friendly?
No, 504 Monet Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 504 Monet Drive offer parking?
No, 504 Monet Drive does not offer parking.
Does 504 Monet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 504 Monet Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Monet Drive have a pool?
No, 504 Monet Drive does not have a pool.
Does 504 Monet Drive have accessible units?
No, 504 Monet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Monet Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 Monet Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 504 Monet Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 504 Monet Drive has units with air conditioning.

