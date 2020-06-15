502 King Farm Blvd.

Amenities

-Outstanding Luxury Condominium Apartment

-Award winning planned development community at King Farm

-No security deposit but tenant should pass credit and criminal background check

-Large, Bright open floor plan for safe, comfortable living

-Secure entry only with key card

-1733 square feet-one of the largest apartments you will find for this price

-Within walking distance of Metro-Red line

-Shuttle bus to Metro

-Elevator in building

-One block from shopping, dining, grocery store

-Parking included in rent in apartment lot

-Cable and internet ready but tenant should pay those bills

-Water bill included in the rent-tenant does not have to pay

-Central cooling

-Minutes from I-270, I-495

-3 bedrooms (1 can be used as an office); 2 full baths

-Master bedroom suite includes large full bath, queen bed, and 2 walk in organized closet/shelving

-Patio with balcony

-Large kitchen with ceramic tiles

-Bar table with bar stools

-In room Pac Man arcade machine that comes with 60 games

-Separate room for washer/dryer includes storage in apartment

-Access to 2 pools, gym, and a recreation/party room

-Community events throughout the year: Holiday events, Concerts/Movies on the lawn, Wine Fest

-Owner is renting. Pet free and smoke free home.

-No smokers or pet owners please

-$2400/mo. Flexible lease. Move in month can be June, July, or August 2014. Lease may run 9 months to 12 months.

-Furnished.