Rockville, MD
502 King Farm Blvd.
502 King Farm Blvd.

502 King Farm Boulevard · (201) 845-7300
Location

502 King Farm Boulevard, Rockville, MD 20850
King Farm

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1733 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
internet access
-Outstanding Luxury Condominium Apartment
-Award winning planned development community at King Farm
-No security deposit but tenant should pass credit and criminal background check
-Large, Bright open floor plan for safe, comfortable living
-Secure entry only with key card
-1733 square feet-one of the largest apartments you will find for this price
-Within walking distance of Metro-Red line
-Shuttle bus to Metro
-Elevator in building
-One block from shopping, dining, grocery store
-Parking included in rent in apartment lot
-Cable and internet ready but tenant should pay those bills
-Water bill included in the rent-tenant does not have to pay
-Central cooling
-Minutes from I-270, I-495
-3 bedrooms (1 can be used as an office); 2 full baths
-Master bedroom suite includes large full bath, queen bed, and 2 walk in organized closet/shelving
-Patio with balcony
-Large kitchen with ceramic tiles
-Bar table with bar stools
-In room Pac Man arcade machine that comes with 60 games
-Separate room for washer/dryer includes storage in apartment
-Access to 2 pools, gym, and a recreation/party room
-Community events throughout the year: Holiday events, Concerts/Movies on the lawn, Wine Fest
-Owner is renting. Pet free and smoke free home.
-No smokers or pet owners please
-$2400/mo. Flexible lease. Move in month can be June, July, or August 2014. Lease may run 9 months to 12 months.
-Furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 King Farm Blvd. have any available units?
502 King Farm Blvd. has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 502 King Farm Blvd. have?
Some of 502 King Farm Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 King Farm Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
502 King Farm Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 King Farm Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 King Farm Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 502 King Farm Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 502 King Farm Blvd. does offer parking.
Does 502 King Farm Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 502 King Farm Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 King Farm Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 502 King Farm Blvd. has a pool.
Does 502 King Farm Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 502 King Farm Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 502 King Farm Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 King Farm Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 502 King Farm Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 502 King Farm Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
