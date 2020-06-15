502 King Farm Blvd.

Amenities
-Outstanding Luxury Condominium Apartment
-Award winning planned development community at King Farm
-No security deposit but tenant should pass credit and criminal background check
-Large, Bright open floor plan for safe, comfortable living
-Secure entry only with key card
-1733 square feet-one of the largest apartments you will find for this price
-Within walking distance of Metro-Red line
-Shuttle bus to Metro
-Elevator in building
-One block from shopping, dining, grocery store
-Parking included in rent in apartment lot
-Cable and internet ready but tenant should pay those bills
-Water bill included in the rent-tenant does not have to pay
-Central cooling
-Minutes from I-270, I-495
-3 bedrooms (1 can be used as an office); 2 full baths
-Master bedroom suite includes large full bath, queen bed, and 2 walk in organized closet/shelving
-Patio with balcony
-Large kitchen with ceramic tiles
-Bar table with bar stools
-In room Pac Man arcade machine that comes with 60 games
-Separate room for washer/dryer includes storage in apartment
-Access to 2 pools, gym, and a recreation/party room
-Community events throughout the year: Holiday events, Concerts/Movies on the lawn, Wine Fest
-Owner is renting. Pet free and smoke free home.
-No smokers or pet owners please
-$2400/mo. Flexible lease. Move in month can be June, July, or August 2014. Lease may run 9 months to 12 months.
-Furnished.