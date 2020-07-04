All apartments in Rockville
4 NELSON ST

4 Nelson Street · No Longer Available
Location

4 Nelson Street, Rockville, MD 20850
Central Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Two story brick colonial just off of Rte 270* Walk to Rockville Town Square* Three bedrooms with two full and two half bathrooms*Hardwood floors throughout * Finished basement for extra living space* Central Air *Fresh Paint* Fantastic yard * Available for rent on December 15th* Pets on a case by case basis* Apply on line at longandfoster.com\rentals* One month rent as security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 NELSON ST have any available units?
4 NELSON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 4 NELSON ST have?
Some of 4 NELSON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 NELSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
4 NELSON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 NELSON ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 NELSON ST is pet friendly.
Does 4 NELSON ST offer parking?
Yes, 4 NELSON ST offers parking.
Does 4 NELSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 NELSON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 NELSON ST have a pool?
No, 4 NELSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 4 NELSON ST have accessible units?
No, 4 NELSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4 NELSON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 NELSON ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 NELSON ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4 NELSON ST has units with air conditioning.

