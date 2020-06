Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool tennis court carpet oven

..VACANT, TENANT MOVED YESTERDAY, LCKBOX NOW ON...OWNER REQUIRES NO CREDIT ISSUES AMONG PROSPECTIVE TENANTS...SEE 20 DESCRIPTIVE PHOTOS that were taken for this present tenant. Ideally situated, walking to Fallsmead Elem, Frost/WOOTTON, 3 finished levels Swim/tennis included...BRAND NEW LAST WEEK w/w CARPETING, NEW WOOD-TYPE FLOORING IN FOYER, Powder/Rm and Kitchen...and new bath vanities w/faucets, & toilet seats...READY TO MOVE IN, Owner/realtor agent