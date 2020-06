Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Located in the quiet street with little pass through traffic, most desired site, walk to community center, bus station, shopping center, very well maintained with many upgrades. full finished walk out basement. new roof, new garage door, new A/C system, only 2 years old. Mudd room can be use as spice kitchen or second laundry with all the hook-ups