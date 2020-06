306 CARR AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 BEDROOM 4 FULL BATHS!!! 3 Finished levels! Fenced in back yard.EASY LIVING IN THIS CHARMING, RENOVATED HOME IN WEST END PARK! OOZES WITH CURB APPEAL, SUN DRENCHED AND BRIGHT, SPACIOUS ROOMS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHS! LOVELY PATIO AND LARGE, LEVEL REAR YARD W STORAGE SHED! NEWER WINDOWS, LONG DRIVEWAY ON QUIET STREET JUST STEPS TO THE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL! CONVENIENT TO METRO, 270, MAJOR ARTERIES & ROCKVILLE TOWN CENTER!, COURT HOUSES. MUST SEE! ***** PLACE CAN BE AVAILABLE WITHIN THREE WEEKS NOTICE ******PETS ARE CASE BY BASEDEPOSIT is FIRST MONTH's RENTAPP FEE IS $50 PER PERSONGOOD CREDIT PLEASE.