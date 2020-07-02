All apartments in Rockville
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:59 PM

305 N GRANDIN AVENUE

305 North Grandin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

305 North Grandin Avenue, Rockville, MD 20850
East Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
Welcome to this peaceful, single level, brightly sunlit home, just a short walk to Rockville Town Square, featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and tons of storage. The updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, plenty of beautiful granite counter space and lots of cabinet storage. Just a few steps from the kitchen is a new deck perfect for relaxing and outdoor dinning. The kitchen leads to a dinning area that overlooks the living room. The massive master bedroom features built-ins, has a large walk-in closet and an updated master bath. The second bedroom is almost as large as the master and also has a large walk-in closet. The second full updated bathroom features a double sink with lots of counter space. All four bedrooms are sun filled and come with window treatments. The laundry room is equipped with a large sink and doubles as a mudroom. Also includes a very large shed in the back with a fenced in yard. Walk to Metro and Rockville Town Square where you will find lots of shopping and good eats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 N GRANDIN AVENUE have any available units?
305 N GRANDIN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 305 N GRANDIN AVENUE have?
Some of 305 N GRANDIN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 N GRANDIN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
305 N GRANDIN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 N GRANDIN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 305 N GRANDIN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 305 N GRANDIN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 305 N GRANDIN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 305 N GRANDIN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 305 N GRANDIN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 N GRANDIN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 305 N GRANDIN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 305 N GRANDIN AVENUE have accessible units?
Yes, 305 N GRANDIN AVENUE has accessible units.
Does 305 N GRANDIN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 N GRANDIN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 305 N GRANDIN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 N GRANDIN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

