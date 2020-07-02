305 N GRANDIN AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry

Welcome to this peaceful, single level, brightly sunlit home, just a short walk to Rockville Town Square, featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and tons of storage. The updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, plenty of beautiful granite counter space and lots of cabinet storage. Just a few steps from the kitchen is a new deck perfect for relaxing and outdoor dinning. The kitchen leads to a dinning area that overlooks the living room. The massive master bedroom features built-ins, has a large walk-in closet and an updated master bath. The second bedroom is almost as large as the master and also has a large walk-in closet. The second full updated bathroom features a double sink with lots of counter space. All four bedrooms are sun filled and come with window treatments. The laundry room is equipped with a large sink and doubles as a mudroom. Also includes a very large shed in the back with a fenced in yard. Walk to Metro and Rockville Town Square where you will find lots of shopping and good eats.