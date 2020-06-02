All apartments in Rockville
Find more places like 242 WATTS BRANCH PARKWAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockville, MD
/
242 WATTS BRANCH PARKWAY
Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:00 AM

242 WATTS BRANCH PARKWAY

242 Watts Branch Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockville
See all
West Rockville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

242 Watts Branch Parkway, Rockville, MD 20850
West Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
Welcome to this charming Rockshire town house located in the Wootton school district. Enjoy the gleaming hardwood floors on the main level with a spacious living room and dining room- opening onto the wonderful deck. The updated kitchen with granite counter tops, recent wood cabinetry and brand new stainless steel appliances is a pleasure to cook in. An updated half bath completes the first level. Upstairs there are 3 spacious bedrooms with new carpet and 2 updated full baths. The bright family room /recreation room on the lower level is a great place for the family and has a walkout sliding glass door to the patio and lawn. There is a storage/laundry room with recent washer and dryer as well as a half bath in the lower level. Well maintained. Quick access to commuter routes and downtown Rockville. Pool, park, gorgeous walking trails, tot lots, tennis and basketball nearby. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 WATTS BRANCH PARKWAY have any available units?
242 WATTS BRANCH PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 242 WATTS BRANCH PARKWAY have?
Some of 242 WATTS BRANCH PARKWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 242 WATTS BRANCH PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
242 WATTS BRANCH PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 WATTS BRANCH PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 242 WATTS BRANCH PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 242 WATTS BRANCH PARKWAY offer parking?
No, 242 WATTS BRANCH PARKWAY does not offer parking.
Does 242 WATTS BRANCH PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 242 WATTS BRANCH PARKWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 WATTS BRANCH PARKWAY have a pool?
Yes, 242 WATTS BRANCH PARKWAY has a pool.
Does 242 WATTS BRANCH PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 242 WATTS BRANCH PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 242 WATTS BRANCH PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 242 WATTS BRANCH PARKWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 242 WATTS BRANCH PARKWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 242 WATTS BRANCH PARKWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Siesta Key
15250 Siesta Key Way
Rockville, MD 20850
Congressional Towers
261 Congressional Ln
Rockville, MD 20852
The Forest Apartments
2012 Baltimore Rd
Rockville, MD 20851
The Terano
5720 Fishers Ln
Rockville, MD 20852
The Metropolitan Rockville Town Center
255 N Washington St
Rockville, MD 20850
Villas at Rockville
1699 Yale Pl
Rockville, MD 20850
Rollins Park
1599 E Jefferson St
Rockville, MD 20852
Camden Fallsgrove
719 Fallsgrove Dr
Rockville, MD 20850

Similar Pages

Rockville 1 BedroomsRockville 2 Bedrooms
Rockville Apartments with ParkingRockville Apartments with Pools
Rockville Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central RockvilleWest Rockville
East Rockville
King Farm

Apartments Near Colleges

Montgomery CollegeHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University