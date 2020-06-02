242 WATTS BRANCH PARKWAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry playground pool tennis court

Welcome to this charming Rockshire town house located in the Wootton school district. Enjoy the gleaming hardwood floors on the main level with a spacious living room and dining room- opening onto the wonderful deck. The updated kitchen with granite counter tops, recent wood cabinetry and brand new stainless steel appliances is a pleasure to cook in. An updated half bath completes the first level. Upstairs there are 3 spacious bedrooms with new carpet and 2 updated full baths. The bright family room /recreation room on the lower level is a great place for the family and has a walkout sliding glass door to the patio and lawn. There is a storage/laundry room with recent washer and dryer as well as a half bath in the lower level. Well maintained. Quick access to commuter routes and downtown Rockville. Pool, park, gorgeous walking trails, tot lots, tennis and basketball nearby. This is a must see!