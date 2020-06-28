2290 DUNSTER LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel walk in closets carpet oven

WOW!! What a beautiful property- This 3, 868SF property features Brand NEW carpet in cozy Family Room, Brand NEW stainless steel refrigerator and separate freezer, massive kitchen and beautiful granite tops with plenty of work space! 2 wall ovens, perfect for entertaining, nice size breakfast area. Newly redone basement, new carpet, large deck overlooking Potomac Woods Park, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, Massive living and dining room, open to the deck, and trees. Huge master suite with 2 separate walk in closets! 3 full baths on the top floor and a half bath on the main level. Tons of storage, natural light and privacy everywhere! Close to Potomac Woods Park, public transportation and main roads and feeds into excellent schools!