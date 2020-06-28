All apartments in Rockville
Find more places like 2290 DUNSTER LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockville, MD
/
2290 DUNSTER LANE
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

2290 DUNSTER LANE

2290 Dunster Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockville
See all
West Rockville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2290 Dunster Lane, Rockville, MD 20854
West Rockville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
WOW!! What a beautiful property- This 3, 868SF property features Brand NEW carpet in cozy Family Room, Brand NEW stainless steel refrigerator and separate freezer, massive kitchen and beautiful granite tops with plenty of work space! 2 wall ovens, perfect for entertaining, nice size breakfast area. Newly redone basement, new carpet, large deck overlooking Potomac Woods Park, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, Massive living and dining room, open to the deck, and trees. Huge master suite with 2 separate walk in closets! 3 full baths on the top floor and a half bath on the main level. Tons of storage, natural light and privacy everywhere! Close to Potomac Woods Park, public transportation and main roads and feeds into excellent schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2290 DUNSTER LANE have any available units?
2290 DUNSTER LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 2290 DUNSTER LANE have?
Some of 2290 DUNSTER LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2290 DUNSTER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2290 DUNSTER LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2290 DUNSTER LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2290 DUNSTER LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 2290 DUNSTER LANE offer parking?
No, 2290 DUNSTER LANE does not offer parking.
Does 2290 DUNSTER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2290 DUNSTER LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2290 DUNSTER LANE have a pool?
No, 2290 DUNSTER LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2290 DUNSTER LANE have accessible units?
No, 2290 DUNSTER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2290 DUNSTER LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2290 DUNSTER LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2290 DUNSTER LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2290 DUNSTER LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Cities for Pets 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flats at Shady Grove
1380 Piccard Dr
Rockville, MD 20850
The Daley at Shady Grove Apartments
8010 Gramercy Blvd
Rockville, MD 20855
Camden Shady Grove
9709 Key West Ave
Rockville, MD 20850
Congressional Towers
261 Congressional Ln
Rockville, MD 20852
The Forest Apartments
2012 Baltimore Rd
Rockville, MD 20851
Galvan
1750 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD 20852
Huntington at King Farm
801 Elmcroft Blvd
Rockville, MD 20850
Stories at Congressional Plaza
1620 E Jefferson St
Rockville, MD 20852

Similar Pages

Rockville 1 BedroomsRockville 2 Bedrooms
Rockville Apartments with ParkingRockville Apartments with Pool
Rockville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central RockvilleWest Rockville
East Rockville
King Farm

Apartments Near Colleges

Montgomery CollegeHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University