Last updated December 7 2019 at 11:32 AM

228 PENDER PL

228 Pender Place · No Longer Available
Location

228 Pender Place, Rockville, MD 20850
West Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Ready to move in. Updated 3 level townhome in sought after Rockshire. Engineered hardwood floors on the main level; LR, DR, and eat in kitchen. Walk out to the deck and fenced yard from the dining room. Powder room on the main level. Upper level has 3 bedrooms. new carpeting; walk in master bedroom closet; custom closets in 2 smaller bedrooms; and updated full bath. Lower level is partially finished with another powder room and family room. Wootton schools. 2 assigned parking spots. Great community with metro access, parks, and schools nearby. Min 12 month lease and max is negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 PENDER PL have any available units?
228 PENDER PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 228 PENDER PL have?
Some of 228 PENDER PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 PENDER PL currently offering any rent specials?
228 PENDER PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 PENDER PL pet-friendly?
No, 228 PENDER PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 228 PENDER PL offer parking?
Yes, 228 PENDER PL offers parking.
Does 228 PENDER PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 228 PENDER PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 PENDER PL have a pool?
No, 228 PENDER PL does not have a pool.
Does 228 PENDER PL have accessible units?
No, 228 PENDER PL does not have accessible units.
Does 228 PENDER PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 PENDER PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 228 PENDER PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 PENDER PL does not have units with air conditioning.

