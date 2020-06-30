228 PENDER PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Ready to move in. Updated 3 level townhome in sought after Rockshire. Engineered hardwood floors on the main level; LR, DR, and eat in kitchen. Walk out to the deck and fenced yard from the dining room. Powder room on the main level. Upper level has 3 bedrooms. new carpeting; walk in master bedroom closet; custom closets in 2 smaller bedrooms; and updated full bath. Lower level is partially finished with another powder room and family room. Wootton schools. 2 assigned parking spots. Great community with metro access, parks, and schools nearby. Min 12 month lease and max is negotiable.