224 N VAN BUREN ST.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking media room

This home is located just blocks to all the wonderful restaurants, shops, movie theaters and so much more that Rockville Town Center has to offer. Can't forget - SO CLOSE TO RED LINE METRO. Settle into this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath with updated kitchen (cabinets, counters & appliances), . baths and HVAC. New laminate floors in living room, hallway and all 3 bedrooms. Sliding glass doors walkout to the deck and rear yard from the kitchen and bedroom. Driveway parking for your own car. READY TO MOVE IN. No pets permitted. Landlords prefer 24 month lease.