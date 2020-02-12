All apartments in Rockville
224 N VAN BUREN ST

224 North Van Buren Street · No Longer Available
Location

224 North Van Buren Street, Rockville, MD 20850
Central Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
media room
This home is located just blocks to all the wonderful restaurants, shops, movie theaters and so much more that Rockville Town Center has to offer. Can't forget - SO CLOSE TO RED LINE METRO. Settle into this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath with updated kitchen (cabinets, counters & appliances), . baths and HVAC. New laminate floors in living room, hallway and all 3 bedrooms. Sliding glass doors walkout to the deck and rear yard from the kitchen and bedroom. Driveway parking for your own car. READY TO MOVE IN. No pets permitted. Landlords prefer 24 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 224 N VAN BUREN ST have any available units?
224 N VAN BUREN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 224 N VAN BUREN ST have?
Some of 224 N VAN BUREN ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 N VAN BUREN ST currently offering any rent specials?
224 N VAN BUREN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 N VAN BUREN ST pet-friendly?
No, 224 N VAN BUREN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 224 N VAN BUREN ST offer parking?
Yes, 224 N VAN BUREN ST offers parking.
Does 224 N VAN BUREN ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 224 N VAN BUREN ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 N VAN BUREN ST have a pool?
No, 224 N VAN BUREN ST does not have a pool.
Does 224 N VAN BUREN ST have accessible units?
No, 224 N VAN BUREN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 224 N VAN BUREN ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 N VAN BUREN ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 224 N VAN BUREN ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 224 N VAN BUREN ST has units with air conditioning.

