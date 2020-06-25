1611 Burris Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great space in Rockville. Upgrades and lots of light! - Single family 3 BR 1.5 BA in Rockville.



This wonderful home has an ample living area and kitchen with enough space for a table. Home has hardwood floors throughout, good windows, new furnace and AC and lots of windows and light. Back deck has been refinished and is perfect for summer living. Large fully enclosed backyard with storage shed. Home also has a large basement with ample storage space, washer and dryer, and a separate room with heating!



Home is located in the Twinbrook neighborhood in Rockville. Walk-able distance to grocery store. and close to metro.



Pets ok.



(RLNE4812815)