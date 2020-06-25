All apartments in Rockville
1611 Burris Road
1611 Burris Road

Location

1611 Burris Road, Rockville, MD 20851
East Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great space in Rockville. Upgrades and lots of light! - Single family 3 BR 1.5 BA in Rockville.

This wonderful home has an ample living area and kitchen with enough space for a table. Home has hardwood floors throughout, good windows, new furnace and AC and lots of windows and light. Back deck has been refinished and is perfect for summer living. Large fully enclosed backyard with storage shed. Home also has a large basement with ample storage space, washer and dryer, and a separate room with heating!

Home is located in the Twinbrook neighborhood in Rockville. Walk-able distance to grocery store. and close to metro.

Pets ok.

(RLNE4812815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 Burris Road have any available units?
1611 Burris Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 1611 Burris Road have?
Some of 1611 Burris Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1611 Burris Road currently offering any rent specials?
1611 Burris Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 Burris Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1611 Burris Road is pet friendly.
Does 1611 Burris Road offer parking?
No, 1611 Burris Road does not offer parking.
Does 1611 Burris Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1611 Burris Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 Burris Road have a pool?
No, 1611 Burris Road does not have a pool.
Does 1611 Burris Road have accessible units?
No, 1611 Burris Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 Burris Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1611 Burris Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1611 Burris Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1611 Burris Road has units with air conditioning.
