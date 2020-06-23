All apartments in Rockville
Find more places like 146 Moore Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockville, MD
/
146 Moore Dr.
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

146 Moore Dr.

146 Moore Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockville
See all
East Rockville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

146 Moore Drive, Rockville, MD 20850
East Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Minutes to Washington, DC. Metro & Major Highways... Capitol Bikeshare (0.1 mi) Rockville Metro (1 mi) Rockville Town Center (1.3 mi-Upscale retail and entertainment)... Exceptionally maintained Townhouse built in 2007 with 3 extra large bedrooms, 3 large bathrooms & walk-in closets! 9 ceilings, vaulted master bedroom ceiling, 42 cabinets, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, gas heat + gas cooking, garage parking. Fabulous location (Metro: Red Line)!!!

Features Include:

Forced Air Heat
Air Conditioning
Gas Cooking
In-Unit Washer/Dryer
Vaulted Ceilings
Open Concept Floor plan
Patio/Landscaped Yard
2 Car Parking
Excellent School District

Inquiries can be offered as Corporate housing, furnished and utilities included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 Moore Dr. have any available units?
146 Moore Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 146 Moore Dr. have?
Some of 146 Moore Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 Moore Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
146 Moore Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 Moore Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 146 Moore Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 146 Moore Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 146 Moore Dr. does offer parking.
Does 146 Moore Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 146 Moore Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 Moore Dr. have a pool?
No, 146 Moore Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 146 Moore Dr. have accessible units?
No, 146 Moore Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 146 Moore Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 146 Moore Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 146 Moore Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 146 Moore Dr. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Upper Rock
70 Upper Rock Cir
Rockville, MD 20850
Flats at Shady Grove
1380 Piccard Dr
Rockville, MD 20850
Siesta Key
15250 Siesta Key Way
Rockville, MD 20850
The Terano
5720 Fishers Ln
Rockville, MD 20852
Halpine View Apartments
13013 Crookston Ln
Rockville, MD 20851
Villas at Rockville
1699 Yale Pl
Rockville, MD 20850
Rollins Park
1599 E Jefferson St
Rockville, MD 20852
Camden Fallsgrove
719 Fallsgrove Dr
Rockville, MD 20850

Similar Pages

Rockville 1 BedroomsRockville 2 Bedrooms
Rockville Apartments with ParkingRockville Apartments with Pool
Rockville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central RockvilleWest Rockville
East Rockville
King Farm

Apartments Near Colleges

Montgomery CollegeHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University