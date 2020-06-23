146 Moore Dr.

Amenities
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Minutes to Washington, DC. Metro & Major Highways... Capitol Bikeshare (0.1 mi) Rockville Metro (1 mi) Rockville Town Center (1.3 mi-Upscale retail and entertainment)... Exceptionally maintained Townhouse built in 2007 with 3 extra large bedrooms, 3 large bathrooms & walk-in closets! 9 ceilings, vaulted master bedroom ceiling, 42 cabinets, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, gas heat + gas cooking, garage parking. Fabulous location (Metro: Red Line)!!!
Features Include:
Forced Air Heat
Air Conditioning
Gas Cooking
In-Unit Washer/Dryer
Vaulted Ceilings
Open Concept Floor plan
Patio/Landscaped Yard
2 Car Parking
Excellent School District
Inquiries can be offered as Corporate housing, furnished and utilities included.