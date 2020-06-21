All apartments in Rockville
Find more places like 14331 POTOMAC HEIGHTS LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockville, MD
/
14331 POTOMAC HEIGHTS LANE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:49 PM

14331 POTOMAC HEIGHTS LANE

14331 Potomac Heights Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockville
See all
Central Rockville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14331 Potomac Heights Ln, Rockville, MD 20850
Central Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A spacious light filled 4 level end unit brick front town home, featuring 5 bedrooms/offices, 4 full baths, 1 half bath, a 2 car garage, and a rooftop terrace with an open view, overlooking the community recreational area. Top K-12 school district (Stone Mill ES/ Cabin John MS/ Wootton HS), minutes from I-270. Walking distance to groceries, restaurants, and more! Available as early as July 1,2020. Corporate leasing welcomed. Showing by appointment only. No sign on property. Due to the pandemic, all visitor are required to wear mask and glove and remove shoe before entering the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14331 POTOMAC HEIGHTS LANE have any available units?
14331 POTOMAC HEIGHTS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 14331 POTOMAC HEIGHTS LANE have?
Some of 14331 POTOMAC HEIGHTS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14331 POTOMAC HEIGHTS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
14331 POTOMAC HEIGHTS LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14331 POTOMAC HEIGHTS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 14331 POTOMAC HEIGHTS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 14331 POTOMAC HEIGHTS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 14331 POTOMAC HEIGHTS LANE does offer parking.
Does 14331 POTOMAC HEIGHTS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14331 POTOMAC HEIGHTS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14331 POTOMAC HEIGHTS LANE have a pool?
No, 14331 POTOMAC HEIGHTS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 14331 POTOMAC HEIGHTS LANE have accessible units?
No, 14331 POTOMAC HEIGHTS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 14331 POTOMAC HEIGHTS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14331 POTOMAC HEIGHTS LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14331 POTOMAC HEIGHTS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14331 POTOMAC HEIGHTS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westchester Rockville Station
100 1st St
Rockville, MD 20851
Camden Shady Grove
9709 Key West Ave
Rockville, MD 20850
Congressional Towers
261 Congressional Ln
Rockville, MD 20852
The Terano
5720 Fishers Ln
Rockville, MD 20852
Bainbridge Shady Grove Metro
15955 Frederick Rd
Rockville, MD 20855
Halpine View Apartments
13013 Crookston Ln
Rockville, MD 20851
Villas at Rockville
1699 Yale Pl
Rockville, MD 20850
Stories at Congressional Plaza
1620 E Jefferson St
Rockville, MD 20852

Similar Pages

Rockville 1 BedroomsRockville 2 Bedrooms
Rockville Apartments with ParkingRockville Apartments with Pool
Rockville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central RockvilleWest Rockville
East Rockville
King Farm

Apartments Near Colleges

Montgomery CollegeHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University