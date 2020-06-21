14331 POTOMAC HEIGHTS LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

A spacious light filled 4 level end unit brick front town home, featuring 5 bedrooms/offices, 4 full baths, 1 half bath, a 2 car garage, and a rooftop terrace with an open view, overlooking the community recreational area. Top K-12 school district (Stone Mill ES/ Cabin John MS/ Wootton HS), minutes from I-270. Walking distance to groceries, restaurants, and more! Available as early as July 1,2020. Corporate leasing welcomed. Showing by appointment only. No sign on property. Due to the pandemic, all visitor are required to wear mask and glove and remove shoe before entering the property.