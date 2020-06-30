1413 TEMPLETON PLACE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Gorgeous END unit TH with 4 LEGAL BR's plus a large loft in the master BR, Hardwoods on main lvl,tucked back on very quite court backing to green space and trees enjoyed from deck and fences backyard. Incredible location!! ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.