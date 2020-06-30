All apartments in Rockville
1413 TEMPLETON PLACE

1413 Templeton Place · No Longer Available
Location

1413 Templeton Place, Rockville, MD 20852
Central Rockville

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous END unit TH with 4 LEGAL BR's plus a large loft in the master BR, Hardwoods on main lvl,tucked back on very quite court backing to green space and trees enjoyed from deck and fences backyard. Incredible location!! ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 TEMPLETON PLACE have any available units?
1413 TEMPLETON PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
Is 1413 TEMPLETON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1413 TEMPLETON PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 TEMPLETON PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1413 TEMPLETON PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 1413 TEMPLETON PLACE offer parking?
No, 1413 TEMPLETON PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 1413 TEMPLETON PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 TEMPLETON PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 TEMPLETON PLACE have a pool?
No, 1413 TEMPLETON PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1413 TEMPLETON PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1413 TEMPLETON PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 TEMPLETON PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1413 TEMPLETON PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1413 TEMPLETON PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1413 TEMPLETON PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

