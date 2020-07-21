14001 N COMMONS WAY

Amenities

Gorgeous 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home in beautiful Horizon Hill. This property offers 3474 sqft of living space. Your family and loved ones will enjoy this spacious house, beautiful gourmet kitchen, lovely family room and lots of entertainment space perfect for family gatherings! Come and take a look at this beauty....Don't miss out! CHECK OUT THE VIRTUAL TOUR WITH FLOOR PLAN INCLUDED. You can pose the video anytime to zoom in on a feature or a room you'd like to see in more details. New Roof was installed in 2013, New HVAC system in 2016, New Electric panel installed in 2016, New windows were installed in 2015.