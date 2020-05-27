All apartments in Rockville
12 Fire Princess Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

12 Fire Princess Court

12 Fire Princess Court · (301) 654-1400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12 Fire Princess Court, Rockville, MD 20850
Central Rockville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12 Fire Princess Court · Avail. Jun 30

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
12 Fire Princess Court Available 06/30/20 A charming three level, three bedroom, three and one half bath town house located in the Rose Hill Falls Community of Rockville, MD. - Enter the townhouse into a large foyer (11x8) with coat closet. Access to the one-car garage is located to the right of the entry. Large carpeted family room (15x14) is at the back of the townhouse and includes a gas fireplace and door to the back yard. Full bath and laundry room are also found on the first floor. Second level includes a carpeted living room (20x14) with half bath. Separate formal dining room (14x10) is also carpeted. Spacious eat-in kitchen includes hardwood floors, cooking island with gas cook top, refrigerator with ice-maker, separate oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. Sliding glass doors in kitchen lead out onto a large deck overlooking the back yard. The the third level includes three bedrooms and two baths. Master bedroom (15x13) is carpeted and includes a walk-in closet along with full bath with Jacuzzi soaking tub. Two additional bedrooms (10x10) (10x8) are also carpeted and share a hall bath.

Tenant Pays all utilities. Pets on case by case basis. Please call 240-383-3158 to view.

(RLNE1870304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Fire Princess Court have any available units?
12 Fire Princess Court has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 Fire Princess Court have?
Some of 12 Fire Princess Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Fire Princess Court currently offering any rent specials?
12 Fire Princess Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Fire Princess Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 Fire Princess Court is pet friendly.
Does 12 Fire Princess Court offer parking?
Yes, 12 Fire Princess Court does offer parking.
Does 12 Fire Princess Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Fire Princess Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Fire Princess Court have a pool?
No, 12 Fire Princess Court does not have a pool.
Does 12 Fire Princess Court have accessible units?
No, 12 Fire Princess Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Fire Princess Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Fire Princess Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Fire Princess Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Fire Princess Court does not have units with air conditioning.
