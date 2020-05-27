Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

12 Fire Princess Court Available 06/30/20 A charming three level, three bedroom, three and one half bath town house located in the Rose Hill Falls Community of Rockville, MD. - Enter the townhouse into a large foyer (11x8) with coat closet. Access to the one-car garage is located to the right of the entry. Large carpeted family room (15x14) is at the back of the townhouse and includes a gas fireplace and door to the back yard. Full bath and laundry room are also found on the first floor. Second level includes a carpeted living room (20x14) with half bath. Separate formal dining room (14x10) is also carpeted. Spacious eat-in kitchen includes hardwood floors, cooking island with gas cook top, refrigerator with ice-maker, separate oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. Sliding glass doors in kitchen lead out onto a large deck overlooking the back yard. The the third level includes three bedrooms and two baths. Master bedroom (15x13) is carpeted and includes a walk-in closet along with full bath with Jacuzzi soaking tub. Two additional bedrooms (10x10) (10x8) are also carpeted and share a hall bath.



Tenant Pays all utilities. Pets on case by case basis. Please call 240-383-3158 to view.



