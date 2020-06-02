119 S WASHINGTON STREET S

Amenities

VERY,VERY CHARMING VICTORIAN!! Interior painted, new carpet on main level, new counters and painted cabinets, new kitchen flooring LARGE Living room, sep. dining area, and bonus sunroom off DR, FRONT PORCH,screened side porch! Great location 1 block to downtown Rockville, WALK TO METRO,restaurants, shops, groceries,movies etc..* T will get 1 side of the driveway. FPL inoperable. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.