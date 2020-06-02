All apartments in Rockville
Find more places like 119 S WASHINGTON STREET S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockville, MD
/
119 S WASHINGTON STREET S
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM

119 S WASHINGTON STREET S

119 South Washington Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockville
See all
Central Rockville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

119 South Washington Street, Rockville, MD 20850
Central Rockville

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
VERY,VERY CHARMING VICTORIAN!! Interior painted, new carpet on main level, new counters and painted cabinets, new kitchen flooring LARGE Living room, sep. dining area, and bonus sunroom off DR, FRONT PORCH,screened side porch! Great location 1 block to downtown Rockville, WALK TO METRO,restaurants, shops, groceries,movies etc..* T will get 1 side of the driveway. FPL inoperable. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 S WASHINGTON STREET S have any available units?
119 S WASHINGTON STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 119 S WASHINGTON STREET S have?
Some of 119 S WASHINGTON STREET S's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 S WASHINGTON STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
119 S WASHINGTON STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 S WASHINGTON STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 119 S WASHINGTON STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 119 S WASHINGTON STREET S offer parking?
No, 119 S WASHINGTON STREET S does not offer parking.
Does 119 S WASHINGTON STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 S WASHINGTON STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 S WASHINGTON STREET S have a pool?
No, 119 S WASHINGTON STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 119 S WASHINGTON STREET S have accessible units?
No, 119 S WASHINGTON STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 119 S WASHINGTON STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 S WASHINGTON STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 119 S WASHINGTON STREET S have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 S WASHINGTON STREET S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Upper Rock
70 Upper Rock Cir
Rockville, MD 20850
Siesta Key
15250 Siesta Key Way
Rockville, MD 20850
The Daley at Shady Grove Apartments
8010 Gramercy Blvd
Rockville, MD 20855
Westchester Rockville Station
100 1st St
Rockville, MD 20851
Camden Shady Grove
9709 Key West Ave
Rockville, MD 20850
Congressional Towers
261 Congressional Ln
Rockville, MD 20852
Galvan
1750 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD 20852
Villas at Rockville
1699 Yale Pl
Rockville, MD 20850

Similar Pages

Rockville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRockville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Rockville Apartments with ParkingRockville Apartments with Pools
Rockville Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central RockvilleWest Rockville
East Rockville
King Farm

Apartments Near Colleges

Montgomery CollegeHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University