Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Large luxury brick front townhome in sought after King Farm. 4 BR, 3.5 BA, main level entry foyer and attached 2 garages. Hardwood floor on main level, upgraded kitchen with cherry cabinet, granite counter top. Brand new hardwood floor on top level with Master BR with sitting room, and laundry on the hallway, fully finished basement with new flooring, additional BR, full BA, recreation room, fireplace, window treatment. Minutes to Metro, community park, pools, tennis courts...