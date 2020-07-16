100 WATKINS POND BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking garage

Bright & gorgeous Corner unit w/extra windows, free shuttle to metro or walk 2 blocks, walk to shops and restaurants. Garage 9E on opposite side of Watkins Pond behind 111. Open bright and sunny unit, locked main entry and ELEVATOR building !! Move In fee $100 and move in deposit $250 ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on our website under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.