Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM

100 WATKINS POND BOULEVARD

100 Watkins Pond Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

100 Watkins Pond Boulevard, Rockville, MD 20850
King Farm

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
elevator
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
Bright & gorgeous Corner unit w/extra windows, free shuttle to metro or walk 2 blocks, walk to shops and restaurants. Garage 9E on opposite side of Watkins Pond behind 111. Open bright and sunny unit, locked main entry and ELEVATOR building !! Move In fee $100 and move in deposit $250 ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on our website under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 WATKINS POND BOULEVARD have any available units?
100 WATKINS POND BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 100 WATKINS POND BOULEVARD have?
Some of 100 WATKINS POND BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 WATKINS POND BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
100 WATKINS POND BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 WATKINS POND BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 WATKINS POND BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 100 WATKINS POND BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 100 WATKINS POND BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 100 WATKINS POND BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 WATKINS POND BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 WATKINS POND BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 100 WATKINS POND BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 100 WATKINS POND BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 100 WATKINS POND BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 100 WATKINS POND BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 WATKINS POND BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 WATKINS POND BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 WATKINS POND BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
