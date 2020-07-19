6003 REED STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Lovely, single family Doll House that's so close to the Cheverly Metro you can leave the cars parked in the driveway most days. Luscious green grass and exotic plantings make this a pleasant space to relax , entertain, barbecue, or just chill. Lots of storage, closet space for the perpetual shopper, plus more storage in the basement. Kitchen/dining combo showcases a breakfast bar and so many windows to bathe the room in brilliant sunshine winter, spring, summer, and fall. An enclosed porch extends living space for the master bedroom . Check out the spacious living room , wood floors and updated kitchen; enjoy a washer and dryer where you can do laundry at your convenience . Forget looking for a parking space, paying parking fees at work, get to the Metro and let them do the driving for you.