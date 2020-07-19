All apartments in Prince George's County
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:50 AM

6003 REED STREET

6003 Reed Street · No Longer Available
Location

6003 Reed Street, Prince George's County, MD 20785

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Lovely, single family Doll House that's so close to the Cheverly Metro you can leave the cars parked in the driveway most days. Luscious green grass and exotic plantings make this a pleasant space to relax , entertain, barbecue, or just chill. Lots of storage, closet space for the perpetual shopper, plus more storage in the basement. Kitchen/dining combo showcases a breakfast bar and so many windows to bathe the room in brilliant sunshine winter, spring, summer, and fall. An enclosed porch extends living space for the master bedroom . Check out the spacious living room , wood floors and updated kitchen; enjoy a washer and dryer where you can do laundry at your convenience . Forget looking for a parking space, paying parking fees at work, get to the Metro and let them do the driving for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6003 REED STREET have any available units?
6003 REED STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prince George's County, MD.
What amenities does 6003 REED STREET have?
Some of 6003 REED STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6003 REED STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6003 REED STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6003 REED STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6003 REED STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prince George's County.
Does 6003 REED STREET offer parking?
Yes, 6003 REED STREET offers parking.
Does 6003 REED STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6003 REED STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6003 REED STREET have a pool?
No, 6003 REED STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6003 REED STREET have accessible units?
No, 6003 REED STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6003 REED STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6003 REED STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 6003 REED STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 6003 REED STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

