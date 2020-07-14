Parkland Square

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $35.00
Deposit: $500 to 1 months rent
Move-in Fees: $250 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Water, sewer, trash-$30-$55/month
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $250.00
limit: 2
rent: $40.00
restrictions: Breed Restrictions and weight limit 40 pounds
Dogs
restrictions: Breed Restrictions and weight restrictions (40 pounds)
Parking Details: Parking Lot.