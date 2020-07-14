All apartments in Walker Mill
Find more places like Parkland Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walker Mill, MD
/
Parkland Square
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

Parkland Square

Open Now until 5pm
2100 County Rd · (425) 382-7063
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Walker Mill
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2100 County Rd, Walker Mill, MD 20747

Price and availability

VERIFIED 42 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2104-T2 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,335

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 2110-T2 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,380

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 2126-104 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkland Square.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
key fob access
online portal
playground
We know what you want in a home. We Have It! A Well-Maintained Apartment With Lots Of Room.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $35.00
Deposit: $500 to 1 months rent
Move-in Fees: $250 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Water, sewer, trash-$30-$55/month
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $250.00
limit: 2
rent: $40.00
restrictions: Breed Restrictions and weight limit 40 pounds
Dogs
restrictions: Breed Restrictions and weight restrictions (40 pounds)
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parkland Square have any available units?
Parkland Square has 3 units available starting at $1,335 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Parkland Square have?
Some of Parkland Square's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkland Square currently offering any rent specials?
Parkland Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkland Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkland Square is pet friendly.
Does Parkland Square offer parking?
Yes, Parkland Square offers parking.
Does Parkland Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parkland Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkland Square have a pool?
Yes, Parkland Square has a pool.
Does Parkland Square have accessible units?
Yes, Parkland Square has accessible units.
Does Parkland Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parkland Square has units with dishwashers.
Does Parkland Square have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Parkland Square has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Parkland Square?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woods at Addison
6500 Ronald Rd
Walker Mill, MD 20743

Similar Pages

Walker Mill Apartments with BalconyWalker Mill Apartments with Parking
Walker Mill Apartments with PoolWalker Mill Dog Friendly Apartments
Walker Mill Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MD
Takoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDParole, MDHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAJessup, MDFort Belvoir, VASavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Prince George's Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity