Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

Traditional home in established neighborhood. Open floor plan on main level with rustic eat in kitchen. Lovely fenced in yard with deck off of the kitchen. Hardwood flooring throughout. Large basement that can be used as a family room or entertainment area. Attached garage and private driveway. Within minutes to Prince Georges Hospital, I-295 and DC. You dont want to wait on this wonderful home.