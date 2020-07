Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible elevator parking bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed on-site laundry dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance lobby

Hyattsville House enjoys easy access to Washington and Baltimore via the West Hyattsville and Prince George's Plaza stops on the Metro system's Green Line or by MARC commuter rail trains on the Camden Line in the neighboring town of Riverdale Park. We are across the street from Hyattsville Middle School and within walking distance of Hyattsville Elementary School, St. Jerome Academy, and DeMatha Catholic High School. The bus stop for Northwestern High School is across the street. The Historic District of the city is home to a number of convienant shopping centers, Sears bungalows, and Arts & Crafts houses.