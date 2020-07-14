All apartments in Capitol Heights
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:24 AM

Fox Club

1935 Brooks Dr · (301) 812-4431
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1935 Brooks Dr, Capitol Heights, MD 20747
Coral Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fox Club.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
e-payments
hot tub
Ideally located in a charming, wooded setting just off Marlboro Pike, Fox Club has fully enclosed building with electronic key pad entries. Elegant apartment interiors now include individual intrusion alarms. The Addison Road & Capitol Heights Metro Stations are just a short ride away, as are major employers such as Andrews AFB, the Census Bureau & Suitland Federal Complex. Shopping has never been more convenient with Penn Mar and Forest Village Shopping Centers.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Utilities: Gas, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $32 per applicant
Deposit: $175; Sure Bond: $87.50
Move-in Fees: $99 hold fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 25 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fox Club have any available units?
Fox Club doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Capitol Heights, MD.
What amenities does Fox Club have?
Some of Fox Club's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fox Club currently offering any rent specials?
Fox Club is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fox Club pet-friendly?
Yes, Fox Club is pet friendly.
Does Fox Club offer parking?
Yes, Fox Club offers parking.
Does Fox Club have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fox Club does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fox Club have a pool?
Yes, Fox Club has a pool.
Does Fox Club have accessible units?
No, Fox Club does not have accessible units.
Does Fox Club have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fox Club has units with dishwashers.
Does Fox Club have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Fox Club has units with air conditioning.
