1935 Brooks Dr, Capitol Heights, MD 20747 Coral Hills
Price and availability
VERIFIED 1 hour AGO
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fox Club.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
e-payments
hot tub
Ideally located in a charming, wooded setting just off Marlboro Pike, Fox Club has fully enclosed building with electronic key pad entries. Elegant apartment interiors now include individual intrusion alarms. The Addison Road & Capitol Heights Metro Stations are just a short ride away, as are major employers such as Andrews AFB, the Census Bureau & Suitland Federal Complex. Shopping has never been more convenient with Penn Mar and Forest Village Shopping Centers.