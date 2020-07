Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard

This Rarely Available and Beautifully Updated True 3 Bedroom First Floor Unit Is Now Available and Ready For You To Move Right In! Enjoy This Main Level Condo with Three Bedrooms, Two Full Bathrooms, Kitchen with Granite and Stainless, Living Room with Gas Fireplace, In-Unit Laundry and Multiple Patios Overlooking The Courtyard. No Stairs! Beautiful Views! This One Truly Has It All!